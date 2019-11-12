Video

A fake social media video where Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn endorse each other for prime minister has been posted online in an attempt to show the potential of so-called 'deepfake' videos to undermine democracy.

The video, by research organisation Future Advocacy, used Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an impressionist to make the candidates' clips appear as real as possible.

