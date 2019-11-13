Media player
Adobe readies for the age of smart glasses and deepfakes
Richard Taylor attends the LA Adobe MAX Creative Conference for BBC Click.
Each year in LA 15,000 artists and storytellers flock to the conference to see the latest tools they will be able to mix into their creative palates.
So what is new this year?
13 Nov 2019
