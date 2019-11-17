Xbox boss on future of video game streaming
Xbox's boss: Years before game streaming is mainstream

It will take many years before streaming video games becomes mainstream, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has said.

The best gaming experience was still on a console or PC, Mr Spencer told BBC Click's Marc Cieslak.

His comments come just before Google launches its video game streaming service Stadia on 19 November 2019.

Xbox has a rival service called Project xCloud which is still in its public testing phase.

  • 17 Nov 2019
