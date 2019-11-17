Video

It will take many years before streaming video games becomes mainstream, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has said.

The best gaming experience was still on a console or PC, Mr Spencer told BBC Click's Marc Cieslak.

His comments come just before Google launches its video game streaming service Stadia on 19 November 2019.

Xbox has a rival service called Project xCloud which is still in its public testing phase.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick