Facebook on its role in the UK general election

Video

Steve Hatch, the Northern Europe vice president of Facebook, defends the company's decision not to ban political advertising saying it 'bolsters democracy'.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC media editor Amol Rajan, he says “to ban political advertising actually has an inherent bias, in that it helps entrench the positions of the incumbents at the cost of those that are less represented, have a quieter voice today, and are less well resourced”.

Mr Hatch is also drawn on foreign interference in this election campaign and the amount of tax Facebook pays in the UK.