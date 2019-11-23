Hands-on with folding Motorola Razr

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Motorola Razr: Hands-on with the folding phone
The Motorola Razr has been revived as a folding smartphone, 15 years after the original “game changing” device hit the market.
Motorola was once a popular phone brand but has since lost market share to rivals such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung. The brand is now owned by Chinese computing firm Lenovo.
The new Motorola Razr will be sold for $1,500, starting in the US on 26 December.
BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with the device to find out how well it performs, and whether the high price tag is justified.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
23 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window