Hands-on with folding Motorola Razr

The Motorola Razr has been revived as a folding smartphone, 15 years after the original “game changing” device hit the market.

Motorola was once a popular phone brand but has since lost market share to rivals such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung. The brand is now owned by Chinese computing firm Lenovo.

The new Motorola Razr will be sold for $1,500, starting in the US on 26 December.

BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with the device to find out how well it performs, and whether the high price tag is justified.

