Nicola Sturgeon challenged over Scottish independence plans
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has been challenged about whether she would back a confirmatory vote on any Scottish independence deal.
She made the comments while taking part in a BBC Question Time Leaders' Special.
22 Nov 2019
