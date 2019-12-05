Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lotus Evija: The £2.2m electric hypercar
The Lotus Evija will be the first all-British electric hypercar.
The company says it will be the most powerful production car in existence with the capability of accelerating from 0-186mph (0-300km/h) in "significantly" less than nine seconds, and with a maximum speed of more than 200mph.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
05 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window