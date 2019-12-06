Media player
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree and other news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak look at some of the best technology stories of the week including:
- Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their current roles at Google's parent company, Alphabet, but will remain on the firm's board
- Transport police in Australia have rolled out artificial intelligence cameras to identify drivers using their phones on the road
- An electric eel is powering decorations next to his tank at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
06 Dec 2019
