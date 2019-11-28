Blocked TikToker: I don't believe app's excuse

Video

The maker of a video accusing China of abuse of the Uighurs has rejected TikTok's explanations for blocking her.

TikTok has issued Feroza Aziz an apology after it denied her access to its service and briefly took her clip offline.

The Chinese-owned app has blamed a "human moderation error" for the video's removal, and said her phone was blacklisted because of an earlier video she had posted that breached its "strict" anti-terrorism policy.

Ms Aziz was interviewed by the BBC's Vivienne Nunis before TikTok restored her access, but has not changed her mind since.

