'How smart home tech helps me live independently'

Adam, who has Down’s syndrome, lives independently in a tech-filled home he shares with housemates.

The house is part of a project which uses smart devices, sensors and bespoke applications to enable people with learning disabilities to live without in-home carers.

Adam showed BBC Click’s Paul Carter how the technology helps him in everyday life.

  • 07 Dec 2019
