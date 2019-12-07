Media player
'How smart home tech helps me live independently'
Adam, who has Down’s syndrome, lives independently in a tech-filled home he shares with housemates.
The house is part of a project which uses smart devices, sensors and bespoke applications to enable people with learning disabilities to live without in-home carers.
Adam showed BBC Click’s Paul Carter how the technology helps him in everyday life.
