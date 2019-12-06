Rory Cellan-Jones: Reporting the news with Parkinson's
The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones was diagnosed with Parkinson's in January 2019.

In this video, he explains how he manages the disease in the workplace.

