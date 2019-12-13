Modelling breakthrough for soft robots
Modelling breakthrough for soft robots and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Video sharing platform YouTube bans clips that include "malicious insults and veiled threats" to prevent abuse based on race, gender identity or sexuality
  • BioShock, the first-person-shooter game trilogy that has sold more than 33 million units, is getting a fourth installment
  • Soft, wobbly robots could become more commonplace thanks to a breakthrough computer modelling system from MIT

