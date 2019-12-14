Media player
The prize app designed to help deaf children in school
Schoolchildren have won a competition by designing an app which transcribes school lessons for people who are deaf or who have hearing loss.
It was part of a competition run by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to encourage young people to consider careers in technology.
As prize winners they will have the Connect Hearo app developed by AWS. It will then be rolled out for use in schools.
BBC Click finds out more.
