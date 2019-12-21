Star Citizen: Is this £200m game too ambitious?

Video

Video game Star Citizen is one of the biggest crowdfunded projects ever, raising nearly £200m ($250m).

It is a game with ambitions to build an entire universe to act as its users’ playground, but it has been in development since 2012 and still is nowhere near finished. So what is going on?

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak has been in search of the brains behind Star Citizen.

