Star Citizen: Is this £200m game too ambitious?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Star Citizen: Is this £200m game becoming too ambitious?

Video game Star Citizen is one of the biggest crowdfunded projects ever, raising nearly £200m ($250m).

It is a game with ambitions to build an entire universe to act as its users’ playground, but it has been in development since 2012 and still is nowhere near finished. So what is going on?

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak has been in search of the brains behind Star Citizen.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 21 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Xbox chief: Years before streaming goes mainstream