Using technology to explore African genetics

Video

Africa has the most genetic variation in the world and yet only 2% of genetic studies have focused on people from this continent.

sickle cell anaemia is a condition that disproportionately affects people of African origin. There is no cure and treatment can be hard to access and expensive.

New drugs need to be discovered that cater to African patients, and to do this, pharmaceutical researchers need access to more DNA samples.

One start-up in Nigeria is trying to change this by building Africa's first commercial DNA bio bank.