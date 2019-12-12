Media player
A Ghanaian kit for teaching children science
Dext Technology is a start-up in Ghana that has developed a science set for educating children.
The kit has lots of materials to help kids carry out science experiments and the company is starting to see its kits adopted across the country.
12 Dec 2019
