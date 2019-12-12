Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In conversation with Youssou N’Dour
Youssou N’Dour is a singer, politician and entrepreneur from Senegal.
One of the most popular figures ever to come out of Africa, he is commonly known for singing the trilingual song "7 Seconds" with Neneh Cherry, which topped the charts in several countries and won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song of 1994.
He is also the owner of a major private media group in Dakar and a TV station in Senegal.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window