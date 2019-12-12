Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Malawi's media industry
You might be surprised to find that Malawi's media industry has been around for 124 years.
The Times Group in Malawi has been publishing newspapers since 1895, and it recently diversified into radio and TV broadcasts over the last five years.
The internet and social media has changed the way the media works in Malawi, as news often breaks on social media, which people access on mobile phones.
Technology is also making it much cheaper and easier for media companies to start creating content, and there are now more and more players in Malawi's media industry.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window