Video

BBC Click reporter LJ Rich was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

She decided to film a chemotherapy session to show other people what it involves.

Chemotherapy is an umbrella term for chemical drug treatments commonly used to treat cancer, and one person's experience can be very different from another's

LJ shares her experience and explores some surprising gadgets involved during modern-day cancer treatment.

If you’ve been affected by this story, BBC Action Line has more information and support.

LJ will also be speaking to the Victoria Derbyshire programme about her treatment from 10:00GMT, on BBC Two and BBC News channel.You can also watch it online.