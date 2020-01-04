How AI fitness apps now rival personal trainers
CES 2020: How AI fitness apps now rival personal trainers

Apps that use a mixture of machine learning, image recognition and motion tracking to correct your form during a workout are about to go on show at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

BBC's Chris Fox tried Vay Sports, GymFitty and Yoganotch to see whether they could be as motivational as a human personal trainer.

