A Norwegian start-up wants to make it possible to rearrange a home's furniture solely via a voice command or the touch of an app's button.

To achieve this, Wheel.me has developed robotic wheels that attach to the base of tables, chairs and other furnishings.

It is showing off a prototype at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas, where founder Atle Timenes arranged a demo for BBC Click's Lara Lewington.

