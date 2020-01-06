App makes you the star of video games
CES 2020: Wonder Painter lets players star in its video games

An app on show at the CES tech expo uses artificial intelligence techniques to let its users appear within video games and interactive stories.

Wonder Painter is the creation of a former University of Cambridge academic who now runs a start-up in Beijing.

LG has already adopted its tech in some of its products, but Xiang Cao hopes to bring the experience to a wider audience, as he explained to the BBC's Cody Godwin in Las Vegas.

  • 06 Jan 2020
