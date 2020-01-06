Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2020: Samsung slims down 8K TV's frame to a sliver
Samsung claims to have "virtually eliminated" the frame around its latest 8K TV.
The firm says the Q950's display has the highest screen-to-body ratio of any television on the market.
The achievement gives it extra bragging rights at a time when it has taken a strong lead against its nearest competitor, LG, in terms of market share.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington report from the Las Vegas tech expo.
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-51008211/ces-2020-samsung-slims-down-8k-tv-s-frame-to-a-sliverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window