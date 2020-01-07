LG television rolls up into the ceiling

Media player
CES 2020: LG OLED TV rolls up into the ceiling
LG has unveiled a concept television that rolls up into the ceiling when not in use, removing it from sight.
The screen takes advantage of the fact that the OLED technology on which it is based does not have to be kept rigid.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly took an early look at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.
07 Jan 2020
