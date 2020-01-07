'Reverse microwave oven' cools drinks in seconds
CES 2020: Juno 'reverse microwave oven' cools drinks in seconds

A machine that rapidly chills packaged drinks is on show at the CES tech expo.

The start-up involved hopes to launch Juno later this year to cool cans and bottles of drink at point of use, meaning they do not need to be stored in refrigerators in advance.

The BBC's Chris Fox tested the prototype being exhibited in Las Vegas.

  • 07 Jan 2020
