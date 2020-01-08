The electric bike that rides on water

Media player
CES 2020: Manta5's electric bike rides on water
It has taken nearly a decade to bring a commercial hydrofoil bicycle to market.
But New Zealand-based Manta5 has finally launched its product and has brought it to the CES tech show to exhibit.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly was one of the first to try out the water bike on Lake Las Vegas.
08 Jan 2020
