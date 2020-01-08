The hi-tech cure for stinky shoes

Media player
CES 2020: ShoeBlast's hi-tech cure for stinky trainers
A South Korean start-up has created a gadget designed to stop well-worn trainers smelling bad.
The ShoeBlast uses a combination of heat and ultraviolet light to achieve its goal.
Zoe Kleinman put the device to the test at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.
08 Jan 2020
