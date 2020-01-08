Media player
Bite-to-clean Y-Brush toothbrush takes just 10 seconds
A French start-up hopes to radically reduce the amount of time people take to brush their teeth.
Y-Brush claims that its product only requires 10 seconds to complete a deep-clean.
Zoe Kleinman put the device to the test at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.
08 Jan 2020
