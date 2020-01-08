Netflix rival aims to change how we watch shows

Video

A new video-streaming service that limits the length of its programmes and shows to bite-sized chunks will launch in the US in April.

Quibi also keeps the action full-frame however viewers hold their phones.

It will feature exclusive entertainment content made by the likes of Steven Spielberg, Bill Murray and Reese Witherspoon.

And unlike Netflix, it will also screen specially-made news bulletins made by the BBC, NBC and Telemundo.

But will audiences pay $4.99 (£3.80) a month to watch it with adverts or $7.99 to go ad-free?

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly met founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and chief executive Meg Whitman at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Catch up with all the BBC's CES 2020 coverage