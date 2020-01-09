The invisible keyboard for smartphones

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2020: Samsung's invisible keyboard for smartphones
Samsung has developed a way for smartphone owners to type on a table or other surface as an alternative to tapping on the handset's own screen.
Its SelfieType software tracks the user's fingers via the phone's front-facing camera and works out where the taps would correspond to being on a Qwerty keyboard.
Chris Fox tried it out at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas to see if it works in practise.
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-51057261/ces-2020-samsung-s-invisible-keyboard-for-smartphonesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window