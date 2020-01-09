The invisible keyboard for smartphones

Video

Samsung has developed a way for smartphone owners to type on a table or other surface as an alternative to tapping on the handset's own screen.

Its SelfieType software tracks the user's fingers via the phone's front-facing camera and works out where the taps would correspond to being on a Qwerty keyboard.

Chris Fox tried it out at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas to see if it works in practise.

Catch up on all the BBC's coverage from CES 2020