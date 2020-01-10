TV lets you shine a torch into its shadows

Video

A world's first TV innovation is being demoed behind closed doors at the CES tech expo.

A special 8K screen uses a special kind of pixel to achieve a unique 3D effect.

What is more it also pairs up to a torch-like gadget to let owners re-illuminate scenes as they play.

Omar Mehtab went for an early look at the Las Vegas trade show.

