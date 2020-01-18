Face mask uses fans for cleaner breathing
AO Air's face mask uses fans for cleaner breathing

A US start-up has developed a face mask that uses powered fans to clean and cool the air breathed by the wearer.

This not only allows the owner to control how powerful the effect should be, but also means the product does not need a tight seal against their face.

But the Atmos is set to cost hundreds of pounds and is much bulkier than its competition.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington put a prototype to the test.

  • 18 Jan 2020
