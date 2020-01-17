A look at Nato's new spy drones
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Global Hawk drones: A look at Nato's new spy tool

The Nato military alliance has just received its first cutting-edge spy drones called Global Hawks.

They’ll help commanders on the ground identify potential threats to Nato members - with one single drone able to watch over a territory the size of Poland.

BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale has been given an exclusive look at the new unmanned aircraft.

  • 17 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Iranian TV 'shows missile attack on US troops'