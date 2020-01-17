A look at Nato's new spy drones

Media player
Global Hawk drones: A look at Nato's new spy tool
The Nato military alliance has just received its first cutting-edge spy drones called Global Hawks.
They’ll help commanders on the ground identify potential threats to Nato members - with one single drone able to watch over a territory the size of Poland.
BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale has been given an exclusive look at the new unmanned aircraft.
17 Jan 2020
