Could pigeon feathers change aircraft wing design?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Could feathers inspire plane wing design and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Saudi Arabia has been accused of hacking the phone of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos - the kingdom's US embassy has denied the story
  • Researchers at Stanford University have built a robot bird using real pigeon feathers. The team believe their findings could inspire future aircraft wing design
  • A driverless car without a steering wheel or pedals has been unveiled by Cruise, owned by General Motors

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 24 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Smart contact lens: 'Seriously sci-fi'