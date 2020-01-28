Keeping your phone safe from prying eyes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keeping your phone safe from prying eyes

Do you want to show someone something on your phone, but are worried that they might go through your photos or post something revealing on social media?

BBC Click has a hack that can help.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 28 Jan 2020
Go to next video: How to get people on to your home wi-fi easily