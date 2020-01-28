Media player
Keeping your phone safe from prying eyes
Do you want to show someone something on your phone, but are worried that they might go through your photos or post something revealing on social media?
BBC Click has a hack that can help.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
28 Jan 2020
