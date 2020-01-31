Atari announces video game hotel and other news
Atari announces video game hotel and other tech news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Microsoft issues a second update for Windows 7, just days after it said it would provide no more patches for the decade-old operating system
  • The Metropolitan Police announces it will use live facial recognition cameras operationally on London streets - despite concerns from privacy campaigners
  • Atari says construction will begin on their first video game themed hotel offering virtual and augmented reality gaming spaces later this year

  • 31 Jan 2020
