The Irishman: How we made the actors younger

Video

Actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci were all made to look much, much younger in the Oscar nominated film The Irishman.

The visual effects were developed by Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) who created their own digital de-aging process.

BBC Click spoke to Pablo Helman, the film's VFX Supervisor to find out more.

