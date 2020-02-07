Lumiere’s Train gets 4K treatment and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some the week's best technology stories including:

  • Ride-hailing firm Uber receives a permit to test self-driving cars on public roads in California, nearly two years after one of its cars was involved in a fatal crash in Arizona
  • Scientists successfully test a device that prints a bio-ink skin onto wounds
  • Artificial intelligence gives the Lumiere Brothers famous film of a train a 4K update

