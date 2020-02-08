Media player
Portl's 'holoportation booth' lets users beam-in live and life-sized
A device which can produce life-like 3D human sized projections without the need for large amounts of equipment has been developed.
Portl uses a modified 4K LCD screen capable of showing pre-recorded video or live images of a person, including their shadows broadcast from another location.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
08 Feb 2020
