Life-sized 3D projections get added realism
Portl's 'holoportation booth' lets users beam-in live and life-sized

A device which can produce life-like 3D human sized projections without the need for large amounts of equipment has been developed.

Portl uses a modified 4K LCD screen capable of showing pre-recorded video or live images of a person, including their shadows broadcast from another location.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 08 Feb 2020
