Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 100x zoom camera tested
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra zoom put to the test

Samsung has revealed a smartphone with a 100x zoom camera that can get closer to far-away subjects.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses artificial intelligence to clean up images taken with the extreme zoom, the company says.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington went hands-on with the device to put it to the test.

Read more: Samsung launches S20 series under shadow of virus

  • 11 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Samsung slims down 8K TV's frame to a sliver