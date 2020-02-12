Media player
Samsung Z Flip: What's the point of the foldable phone?
Samsung has taken a different approach with it's second foldable handset.
While the Galaxy Fold was all about opening up to be a tablet, the Z Flip focuses on exploring the possibilities of being a smartphone with a flexible screen.
Rory Cellan-Jones and Zoe Thomas tried out the device at its San Francisco launch.
12 Feb 2020
