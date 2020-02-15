Media player
The fake 'kitchen hacks' with billions of views
Videos showing off "kitchen hacks" and baking ideas have clocked up billions of views - but do all the tips featured actually work?
BBC Click's Chris Fox tried out recipes from some of the biggest lifestyle channels on YouTube and Facebook and found not all was as it seemed.
15 Feb 2020
