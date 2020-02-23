Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How lake gases are powering homes in Rwanda
Lake Kivu in Rwanda contains 300 billion cubic metres of carbon dioxide and 60 billion cubic metres of methane.
The gases are now being removed from the lake through the KivaWatt project with the methane being pumped to a nearby power plant.
At present only 51% of Rwandans have access to electricity.
By 2024, the government hopes this will rise to 100% and it is hoped an expansion of the KivaWatt project will help make that possible.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
23 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window