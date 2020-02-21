Robots gain lessons in hot dogs and other news

Video

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Apple warns that the disruption caused by the coronavirus in China will affect the production and supply of iPhones

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos pledges $10bn (£7.7bn) to help tackle climate change

Two robots at Boston University are taught how to cook hot dogs in an experiment to gain better understanding of machine learning

