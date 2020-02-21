Robots gain lessons in hot dogs and other news

Media player
Robots gain lessons in hot dogs and other tech news
BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Apple warns that the disruption caused by the coronavirus in China will affect the production and supply of iPhones
- Amazon boss Jeff Bezos pledges $10bn (£7.7bn) to help tackle climate change
- Two robots at Boston University are taught how to cook hot dogs in an experiment to gain better understanding of machine learning
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
21 Feb 2020
