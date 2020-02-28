Robot taught empathy through pain and other news
Robot taught empathy through pain, and other tech news

BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • UK regulator Ofcom finds that radiation levels of 5G base stations are at "tiny fractions" of safe limits
  • A silicon fingered robot which can pick up soft-body animals like jellyfish and other deep sea creatures without harming them has been developed
  • A robot which can "feel", sense and express pain is created to help artificial intelligence learn empathy

  • 28 Feb 2020
