Click News: Game-playing robot admits mistakes

Game-playing robot admits mistakes, plus other news
BBC Click’s Kitty Knowles looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- The UK government rules Chinese firm Huawei will be allowed to be used in non-sensitive areas of the country’s 5G mobile network
- Yale University develops a game-playing robot capable of admitting its mistakes to help humans communicate better
- Weather data helps to create 3D-printed sweets in Japan
13 Mar 2020
