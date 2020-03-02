Computer heart implant could aid treatment
A new tiny computer injected into the body could help millions of people suffering from heart failure.

The V-LAP travels through a patient's veins to the heart where it opens up and then sends data to doctors helping them give better treatments and allowing them to adjust medicines at an earlier stage.

BBC Click finds out more.

