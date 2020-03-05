Hands-on with extending screen smartphone concept
TCL reveals extending smartphone concept and tri-fold tablet

A smartphone concept with an extending, "rollable" display has been revealed by Chinese phone-maker TCL.

It is one of several formats the company has been toying with, including a foldable tablet.

BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with some of the prototypes and asked the company about pricing and durability.

