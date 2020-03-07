Cupcakes, creams and cocktails: too many pods?
Everything from cakes to cocktails, face cream to fragrance was available in single-use pods at the CES technology show in January.

BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with some of the gadgets and asked what effect all these capsules will have on the environment.

