Soap. water, smartphone

How to safely clean your smartphone...
While you may want to clean your smartphone, some substances can damage the device.

Dr Lena Ciric, a microbiologist from University College London, says you can effectively clean your phone using just household soap and water.

  • 13 Mar 2020